Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €12.30 Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.96 ($12.90).

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

