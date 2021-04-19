Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BNP Paribas SA’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BNP Paribas in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
