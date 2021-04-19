Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €56.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S92 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €48.00 ($56.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €51.16 and its 200-day moving average is €51.37. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 12 month high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

