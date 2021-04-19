Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €56.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S92 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €48.00 ($56.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €51.16 and its 200-day moving average is €51.37. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 12 month high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

