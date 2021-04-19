Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,366,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 4,151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33,663.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAF opened at $19.58 on Monday. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
Featured Story: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.