Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,900 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 2,862,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,636.3 days.
JNNDF opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.58.
About Japan Display
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.