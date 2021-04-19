Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,900 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 2,862,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,636.3 days.

JNNDF opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

