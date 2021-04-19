iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.25. 46,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

