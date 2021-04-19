iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Raised by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,406,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.