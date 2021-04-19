iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.