iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.90. The company had a trading volume of 75,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.87 and a one year high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

