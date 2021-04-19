iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $441.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.52. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $214.58 and a 12-month high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

