iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $79.15. 572,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,832,445. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

