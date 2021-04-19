iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Holdings Raised by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.79. 55,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,797. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.