iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Boosted by Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 16.3% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $46,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,830,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 331,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.59. 713,899 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $114.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.