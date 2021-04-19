iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,264 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,770. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96.

