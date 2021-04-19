iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 83,157.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139,705 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.77 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

