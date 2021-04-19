iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

IJR stock opened at $110.77 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

