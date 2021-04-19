iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 128,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,834. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

