iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Increased by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,838,555. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83.

