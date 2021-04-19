iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.