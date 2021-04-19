iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000.

SLQD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.77. 1,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.