iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of iRobot worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $409,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,114 shares in the company, valued at $33,752,016.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,741 shares of company stock worth $5,983,831. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.24. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

