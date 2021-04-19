Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,406,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,833.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

