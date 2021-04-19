Iowa State Bank Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 114,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 101.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC stock opened at $119.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,507 shares of company stock worth $8,617,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

