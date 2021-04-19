Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities started coverage on Ionic Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IONKF stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. Ionic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

