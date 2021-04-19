Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IOBCF opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. Ion Beam Applications has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Get Ion Beam Applications alerts:

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.