Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IOBCF opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. Ion Beam Applications has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $21.50.
