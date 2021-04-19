Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.48-3.72 for the period. Investors Real Estate Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.48-3.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

CSR traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $69.61. 64,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $920.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $77.30.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. Equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

