Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Trane Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

4/12/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Trane Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

2/18/2021 – Trane Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $171.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $172.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

