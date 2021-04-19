Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is HYA Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.0% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,664,410. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $203.63 and a 1 year high of $342.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

