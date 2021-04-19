Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $61.80. 8,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $67.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.