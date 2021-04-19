Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:KBWP traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $77.61. 253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.528 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.