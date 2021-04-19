Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:KBWP traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $77.61. 253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $78.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.528 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.
