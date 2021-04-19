Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000.

Shares of KBWY opened at $22.84 on Monday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

