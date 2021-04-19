Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.78 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

