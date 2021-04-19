Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VBF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $19.32. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

