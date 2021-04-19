Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $812.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $752.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $753.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

