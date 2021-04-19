Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.