Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ITP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.44.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$28.74 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$10.10 and a 12-month high of C$31.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.