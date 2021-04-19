International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.18

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.18 and last traded at $142.92, with a volume of 1149135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day moving average is $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 166,716 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 442.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.