Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPPLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3832 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPPLF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

