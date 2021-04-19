Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Short Interest Update

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IIIN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.90. 61,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

