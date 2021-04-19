Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sells 13,384 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $164.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.93. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.78 and a 52 week high of $165.08.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
