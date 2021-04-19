Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sells 13,384 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $164.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.93. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.78 and a 52 week high of $165.08.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

