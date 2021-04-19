Insider Selling: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells 41,200 Shares of Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total value of C$1,736,139.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$178,153,962.04.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total value of C$185,896.92.

TSE RCH traded down C$0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,716. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.23. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$23.04 and a twelve month high of C$42.85.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$319.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCH shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

