Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells $1,047,816.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $1,047,816.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,858.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MRNA stock opened at $170.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average of $123.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of -105.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Moderna by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 51,784 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

