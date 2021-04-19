Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70.

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.90. 184,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 45,880 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.