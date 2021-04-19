Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 758 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $400.04 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.33 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

