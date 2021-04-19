Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $53,514.00 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

