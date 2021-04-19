Insider Buying: Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £46,500 ($60,752.55).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Martin Andersson purchased 390,106 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £117,031.80 ($152,902.80).

On Monday, April 12th, Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

CGH traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 29 ($0.38). The company had a trading volume of 272,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,865. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 20.95 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.75. The company has a market capitalization of £199.12 million and a PE ratio of -9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.10, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.