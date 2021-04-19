Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Stake Cut by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Inphi by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Inphi by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Inphi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $42,247,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $177.25 on Monday. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -137.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.08.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

