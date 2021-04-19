Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INO. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.74 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $426,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,803. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,050,000 after buying an additional 530,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 396,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 570,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

