Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,082 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.76% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

IJUL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 200,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,175. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $24.48.

