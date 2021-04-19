Ink Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $448.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $448.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars.

